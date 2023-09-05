Gerdau S.A. (GGB) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GGB is 1.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GGB is $6.64, which is $1.45 above the current price. The public float for GGB is 1.17B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GGB on September 05, 2023 was 6.60M shares.

GGB) stock’s latest price update

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.77 compared to its previous closing price of 5.21. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-28 that “Value ranking looks at the price of a stock relative to intrinsic firm value. Graham Value Stocks match the criteria Benjamin Graham followed.” —YCharts Value Screener. 69 August Value large caps and Graham formula-derived results reflect established value stock detection criteria. Of those, 55 met the dogcatcher ridiculous ideal of dividends from $1K invested exceeding single share stock prices. Representing nine of eleven Morningstar Sectors, all 55 ideal value picks pay regular dividends. Broker target top ten net gains ranged 31.64%-73.39%, topped by PDM & PANL, as of 8/24/23.

GGB’s Market Performance

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) has seen a 4.17% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -8.54% decline in the past month and a 4.37% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.13% for GGB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.78% for GGB’s stock, with a 0.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GGB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GGB stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GGB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GGB in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $6 based on the research report published on February 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GGB Trading at -3.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares sank -8.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGB rose by +4.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.19. In addition, Gerdau S.A. saw 1.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GGB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.10 for the present operating margin

+22.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gerdau S.A. stands at +13.86. The total capital return value is set at 28.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.42. Equity return is now at value 19.80, with 12.60 for asset returns.

Based on Gerdau S.A. (GGB), the company’s capital structure generated 29.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.82. Total debt to assets is 18.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.62 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gerdau S.A. (GGB) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.