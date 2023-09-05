Futu Holdings Limited’s (FUTU) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) has gone up by 24.15% for the week, with a 8.29% rise in the past month and a 62.62% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.94% for FUTU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.75% for FUTU stock, with a simple moving average of 29.41% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Right Now?

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for FUTU is at 0.85. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FUTU is $501.25, which is -$0.18 below the current market price. The public float for FUTU is 75.85M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.23% of that float. The average trading volume for FUTU on September 05, 2023 was 2.03M shares.

FUTU) stock’s latest price update

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) has seen a rise in its stock price by 6.36 in relation to its previous close of 59.60. However, the company has experienced a 24.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-03 that Hong Kong stocks have performed poorly in 2023, but online brokerage firm Futu Holdings has seen a surge in its stock price. Futu is a well-rounded online financial services platform with a large user base and strategic partnerships. The stock received a bullish rating from Bank of America, but its valuation has become less attractive after a 20% rally.

FUTU Trading at 29.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.41%, as shares surge +10.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUTU rose by +24.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.80. In addition, Futu Holdings Limited saw 55.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FUTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.71 for the present operating margin

+88.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Futu Holdings Limited stands at +38.44. The total capital return value is set at 13.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.85. Equity return is now at value 18.80, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Based on Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU), the company’s capital structure generated 12.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.43. Total debt to assets is 2.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.