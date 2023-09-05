Fox Corporation (FOXA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FOXA is 0.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FOXA is $36.26, which is $5.28 above the current price. The public float for FOXA is 380.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FOXA on September 05, 2023 was 4.12M shares.

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA)’s stock price has decreased by -6.29 compared to its previous closing price of 33.06. However, the company has seen a -4.47% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-09-01 that Shares of several U.S. entertainment companies including Fox Corp and Warner Brothers Discovery Inc were dragged down on Friday by a dispute between media heavyweight Disney and cable provider Charter Communications over television distribution fees.

FOXA’s Market Performance

Fox Corporation (FOXA) has experienced a -4.47% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.01% drop in the past month, and a -2.79% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.22% for FOXA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.36% for FOXA’s stock, with a -5.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FOXA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FOXA stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FOXA by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for FOXA in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $31 based on the research report published on July 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FOXA Trading at -7.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOXA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares sank -6.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOXA fell by -4.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.34. In addition, Fox Corporation saw 2.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FOXA starting from DINH VIET D, who sale 231,865 shares at the price of $33.40 back on Aug 17. After this action, DINH VIET D now owns 56,161 shares of Fox Corporation, valued at $7,744,098 using the latest closing price.

MURDOCH LACHLAN K, the Executive Chair, CEO of Fox Corporation, purchase 141,367 shares at $33.84 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that MURDOCH LACHLAN K is holding 956,702 shares at $4,783,859 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FOXA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.53 for the present operating margin

+32.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fox Corporation stands at +8.31. Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 5.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fox Corporation (FOXA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.