Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) is above average at 15.69x. The 36-month beta value for FLEX is also noteworthy at 1.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FLEX is $32.86, which is $5.98 above than the current price. The public float for FLEX is 443.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.08% of that float. The average trading volume of FLEX on September 05, 2023 was 3.41M shares.

FLEX) stock’s latest price update

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX)’s stock price has plunge by -1.78relation to previous closing price of 27.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.66% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-31 that Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

FLEX’s Market Performance

FLEX’s stock has fallen by -0.66% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.04% and a quarterly rise of 4.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.18% for Flex Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.44% for FLEX stock, with a simple moving average of 13.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLEX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for FLEX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FLEX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $30 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FLEX Trading at -0.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares sank -1.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLEX fell by -0.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.62. In addition, Flex Ltd. saw 25.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLEX starting from Advaithi Revathi, who sale 240,000 shares at the price of $27.29 back on Jul 31. After this action, Advaithi Revathi now owns 1,585,268 shares of Flex Ltd., valued at $6,549,264 using the latest closing price.

Tan Kwang Hooi, the Group President of Flex Ltd., sale 5,020 shares at $26.97 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Tan Kwang Hooi is holding 144,208 shares at $135,396 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.25 for the present operating margin

+7.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flex Ltd. stands at +2.61. The total capital return value is set at 13.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.08. Equity return is now at value 16.30, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on Flex Ltd. (FLEX), the company’s capital structure generated 83.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.53. Total debt to assets is 20.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.43 and the total asset turnover is 1.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In summary, Flex Ltd. (FLEX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.