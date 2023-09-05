First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG)’s stock price has dropped by -3.11 in relation to previous closing price of 5.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-16 that First Majestic (AG) closes the previously announced sale of its La Parrilla Silver Mine and acquires Subscription Receipts from Golden Tag.

Is It Worth Investing in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.12. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is $9.02, which is $4.09 above the current market price. AG currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of AG on September 05, 2023 was 4.28M shares.

AG’s Market Performance

AG stock saw a decrease of -6.41% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.02% and a quarterly a decrease of -2.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.53% for First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.37% for AG’s stock, with a -18.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AG Trading at -5.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares sank -3.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AG fell by -6.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.02. In addition, First Majestic Silver Corp. saw -30.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.27 for the present operating margin

+1.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Majestic Silver Corp. stands at -18.31. The total capital return value is set at -3.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.96.

Based on First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG), the company’s capital structure generated 17.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.94. Total debt to assets is 11.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.

Conclusion

To put it simply, First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.