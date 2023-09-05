FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.55.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) is $5.17, which is $3.32 above the current market price. The public float for FGEN is 92.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.39% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FGEN on September 05, 2023 was 3.74M shares.

FGEN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) has increased by 10.42 when compared to last closing price of 0.96.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -12.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-30 that FibroGen (FGEN) falls 22.7% as its late-stage study of pamrevlumab for the treatment of ambulatory patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy fails to meet the primary endpoint.

FGEN’s Market Performance

FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) has seen a -12.40% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -43.62% decline in the past month and a -94.07% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.93% for FGEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.09% for FGEN’s stock, with a -92.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FGEN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for FGEN by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for FGEN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $2 based on the research report published on August 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FGEN Trading at -58.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.08%, as shares sank -44.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -93.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FGEN fell by -12.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2840. In addition, FibroGen Inc. saw -93.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FGEN starting from Henderson Jeffrey William, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $1.91 back on Aug 04. After this action, Henderson Jeffrey William now owns 30,866 shares of FibroGen Inc., valued at $3,820 using the latest closing price.

Henderson Jeffrey William, the Director of FibroGen Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $2.69 during a trade that took place back on Jul 11, which means that Henderson Jeffrey William is holding 32,866 shares at $5,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-213.90 for the present operating margin

+85.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for FibroGen Inc. stands at -208.66. The total capital return value is set at -133.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -150.31. Equity return is now at value 881.20, with -56.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.