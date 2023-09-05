EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO) Stock Faces 11.66% Weekly Volatility

The stock of EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO) has gone down by -11.04% for the week, with a 9.89% rise in the past month and a 39.80% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.69% for EZGO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.86% for EZGO’s stock, with a 46.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: EZGO) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.31.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for EZGO is 56.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.51% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EZGO on September 05, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

EZGO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: EZGO) has plunged by -16.46 when compared to previous closing price of 2.46, but the company has seen a -11.04% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-17 that Micro-cap stocks represent companies with a valuation of less than $300 million. It goes without saying that these are high-risk stocks.

EZGO Trading at -0.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EZGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.66%, as shares surge +17.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EZGO fell by -11.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +426.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.37. In addition, EZGO Technologies Ltd. saw 208.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EZGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.16 for the present operating margin

+1.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for EZGO Technologies Ltd. stands at -36.70. The total capital return value is set at -17.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.45. Equity return is now at value -26.30, with -17.70 for asset returns.

Based on EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO), the company’s capital structure generated 9.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.