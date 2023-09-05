Examining the Volatility of The Charles Schwab Corporation’s (SCHW) Stock

The stock of The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) has gone up by 4.04% for the week, with a -8.15% drop in the past month and a 11.27% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.13% for SCHW.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.83% for SCHW’s stock, with a -7.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) Right Now?

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SCHW is 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SCHW is $73.78, which is $14.07 above the current price. The public float for SCHW is 1.66B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SCHW on September 05, 2023 was 10.82M shares.

SCHW) stock’s latest price update

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW)’s stock price has soared by 2.28 in relation to previous closing price of 59.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-04 that The summer stock market rally ended in August, with the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF posting a loss of 1.63%. The top 15 dividend growth stocks for September offer an average dividend yield of 1.86% and appear about 36% undervalued based on dividend yield theory. Since inception, September 2020, the watchlist is beating VIG by 3.91% and SPY by 3.12%.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCHW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCHW stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SCHW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SCHW in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $80 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SCHW Trading at -0.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCHW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares sank -6.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCHW rose by +4.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.78. In addition, The Charles Schwab Corporation saw -27.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCHW starting from Morgan Peter J. III, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $59.61 back on Aug 29. After this action, Morgan Peter J. III now owns 8,014 shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation, valued at $476,872 using the latest closing price.

Ruffel Charles A., the Director of The Charles Schwab Corporation, purchase 833 shares at $60.55 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Ruffel Charles A. is holding 3,386 shares at $50,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCHW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.01 for the present operating margin

+85.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Charles Schwab Corporation stands at +32.20. The total capital return value is set at 12.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.86. Equity return is now at value 23.60, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW), the company’s capital structure generated 106.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.50. Total debt to assets is 7.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.