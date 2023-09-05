Examining the Volatility of Organigram Holdings Inc.’s (OGI) Stock

The stock of Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI) has seen a 10.79% increase in the past week, with a 7.69% gain in the past month, and a -1.94% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.17% for OGI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.24% for OGI’s stock, with a -38.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.17. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI) is $2.91, The public float for OGI is 65.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OGI on September 05, 2023 was 466.95K shares.

OGI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) has plunged by -6.10 when compared to previous closing price of 1.64, but the company has seen a 10.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-20 that Despite the ongoing challenges, the cannabis industry has been responsive to innovation, growth, and transformation. The article lists three key players poised to capitalize on unique aspects of the cannabis market.

OGI Trading at 3.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.66%, as shares surge +10.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OGI rose by +10.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4430. In addition, Organigram Holdings Inc. saw -51.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-54.08 for the present operating margin

-9.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Organigram Holdings Inc. stands at -9.80. The total capital return value is set at -15.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.87. Equity return is now at value -48.40, with -43.30 for asset returns.

Based on Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.66. Total debt to assets is 0.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.01.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.