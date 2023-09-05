Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Okta Inc.’s (OKTA) Stock

In the past week, OKTA stock has gone up by 19.29%, with a monthly gain of 18.12% and a quarterly surge of 16.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.39% for Okta Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.64% for OKTA’s stock, with a 18.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OKTA is 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for OKTA is $94.22, which is $7.97 above the current price. The public float for OKTA is 151.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OKTA on September 05, 2023 was 2.64M shares.

OKTA) stock’s latest price update

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.17 in comparison to its previous close of 83.51, however, the company has experienced a 19.29% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-02 that Okta’s fiscal second-quarter sales growth was much better than expected. Upsell trends with existing customers are encouraging.

Analysts’ Opinion of OKTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OKTA stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for OKTA by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for OKTA in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $75 based on the research report published on August 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OKTA Trading at 20.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.22%, as shares surge +18.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKTA rose by +19.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.30. In addition, Okta Inc. saw 26.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OKTA starting from McKinnon Todd, who sale 6,897 shares at the price of $75.60 back on Jun 16. After this action, McKinnon Todd now owns 28,111 shares of Okta Inc., valued at $521,410 using the latest closing price.

Tighe Brett, the Chief Financial Officer of Okta Inc., sale 4,380 shares at $75.60 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Tighe Brett is holding 48,516 shares at $331,126 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OKTA

Equity return is now at value -10.70, with -6.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Okta Inc. (OKTA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.