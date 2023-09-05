Evaluating the Impact of 2.22 Increase on HP Inc.’s (HPQ) Stock

The stock of HP Inc. (HPQ) has seen a -1.52% decrease in the past week, with a -7.13% drop in the past month, and a -0.59% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.03% for HPQ.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.71% for HPQ’s stock, with a 1.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) Right Now?

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.16x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.03. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for HPQ is 984.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.28% of that float. On September 05, 2023, the average trading volume of HPQ was 6.91M shares.

HPQ) stock’s latest price update

The stock of HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) has increased by 2.22 when compared to last closing price of 29.71.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-02 that HP is suffering declining sales in both its PC and printing businesses. While the PC market will stabilize and return to some level of growth, printing is likely in a long-term decline.

Analysts’ Opinion of HPQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HPQ stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HPQ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HPQ in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $32 based on the research report published on June 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HPQ Trading at -4.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares sank -6.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HPQ fell by -1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.44. In addition, HP Inc. saw 13.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HPQ starting from MYERS MARIE, who sale 4,165 shares at the price of $32.57 back on Aug 01. After this action, MYERS MARIE now owns 26,446 shares of HP Inc., valued at $135,654 using the latest closing price.

SURESH SUBRA, the Director of HP Inc., sale 6,659 shares at $33.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 11, which means that SURESH SUBRA is holding 59,533 shares at $219,747 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HPQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.21 for the present operating margin

+18.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for HP Inc. stands at +5.16. The total capital return value is set at 54.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 44.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.89 and the total asset turnover is 1.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

To sum up, HP Inc. (HPQ) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.