Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) has seen a 3.76% increase in the past week, with a -61.79% drop in the past month, and a -93.31% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 28.33% for GMBL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -26.32% for GMBL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -96.97% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for GMBL is at 1.40.

The public float for GMBL is 42.67M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.40% of that float. The average trading volume for GMBL on September 05, 2023 was 5.80M shares.

GMBL) stock’s latest price update

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL)’s stock price has soared by 5.96 in relation to previous closing price of 0.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-24 that Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ: GMBL ) stock is rising higher on Thursday despite a lack of news from the online gaming and entertainment company. Esports Entertainment hasn’t put out any new filings or press releases that would explain why its stock is up this morning.

Analysts’ Opinion of GMBL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GMBL stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for GMBL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GMBL in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $22 based on the research report published on November 02, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

GMBL Trading at -77.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.73%, as shares sank -50.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -90.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMBL rose by +1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1696. In addition, Esports Entertainment Group Inc. saw -98.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GMBL

Equity return is now at value 216.90, with -75.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.