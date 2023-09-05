Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.13. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) by analysts is $10.28, which is $8.78 above the current market price. The public float for ESPR is 106.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.14% of that float. On September 05, 2023, the average trading volume of ESPR was 3.07M shares.

ESPR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) has decreased by -3.85 when compared to last closing price of 1.56. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.06% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-08-29 that Are you trading penny stocks this week? Chances are that if you’re reading this article, you have some intention of finding more info on cheap stocks.

ESPR’s Market Performance

ESPR’s stock has fallen by -5.06% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.98% and a quarterly rise of 11.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.83% for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.19% for ESPR’s stock, with a -55.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ESPR Trading at -1.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.98%, as shares sank -6.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESPR fell by -5.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5445. In addition, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. saw -75.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESPR starting from Warren Eric, who sale 243 shares at the price of $1.41 back on Aug 18. After this action, Warren Eric now owns 69,060 shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc., valued at $344 using the latest closing price.

Warren Eric, the Chief Commercial Officer of Esperion Therapeutics Inc., sale 106 shares at $1.58 during a trade that took place back on Jul 19, which means that Warren Eric is holding 69,303 shares at $168 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-237.83 for the present operating margin

+63.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stands at -309.58. The total capital return value is set at -71.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -100.88. Equity return is now at value 67.40, with -84.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.67.

Conclusion

To sum up, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.