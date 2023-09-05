Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) has surged by 2.28 when compared to previous closing price of 7.24, but the company has seen a 6.85% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-25 that I firmly believe that nuclear energy is the key to supplementing renewables on the path to net zero. Energy Fuels is poised for success with sustainable uranium prices and a strong balance sheet, with no debt. Energy Fuels is well-positioned to thrive in a rapidly improving nuclear market.

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) Right Now?

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.38x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.67. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) by analysts is $9.83, which is $2.09 above the current market price. The public float for UUUU is 155.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.04% of that float. On September 05, 2023, the average trading volume of UUUU was 1.83M shares.

UUUU’s Market Performance

UUUU stock saw an increase of 6.85% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 21.99% and a quarterly increase of 14.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.08% for Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.66% for UUUU stock, with a simple moving average of 18.51% for the last 200 days.

UUUU Trading at 16.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UUUU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares surge +17.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UUUU rose by +4.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.75. In addition, Energy Fuels Inc. saw 19.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UUUU starting from Moore Curtis, who sale 9,800 shares at the price of $6.37 back on Jun 16. After this action, Moore Curtis now owns 82,978 shares of Energy Fuels Inc., valued at $62,436 using the latest closing price.

Moore Curtis, the Senior VP Marketing and of Energy Fuels Inc., sale 14,500 shares at $6.90 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Moore Curtis is holding 92,778 shares at $100,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UUUU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-359.07 for the present operating margin

-1.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Fuels Inc. stands at -478.22. The total capital return value is set at -16.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.39. Equity return is now at value 27.40, with 25.30 for asset returns.

Based on Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.57. Total debt to assets is 0.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 36.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.28.

Conclusion

To sum up, Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.