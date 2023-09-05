Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) is above average at 39.43x. The 36-month beta value for EDR is also noteworthy at 0.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EDR is $32.83, which is $10.11 above than the current price. The public float for EDR is 74.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.49% of that float. The average trading volume of EDR on September 05, 2023 was 2.16M shares.

EDR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) has increased by 3.75 when compared to last closing price of 21.89. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.06% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-08-28 that BofA Securities analysts view Endeavor Group holdings Inc (EDR) as an “Entourage” of highly attractive assets that each, individually, have exposure to favorable secular tailwinds within the Media and Entertainment industry. In an update to clients, they noted that Endeavor will own 51% of the proposed merger between UFC and WWE, which will be named TKO Holdings Group, and they believe there is a significant disconnect between the value public markets are ascribing to EDR’s asset base compared to what public/private transactions would suggest EDR’s assets are worth.

EDR’s Market Performance

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) has experienced a -4.06% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.50% drop in the past month, and a 0.40% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.13% for EDR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.34% for EDR stock, with a simple moving average of -0.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EDR stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for EDR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EDR in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $33 based on the research report published on May 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EDR Trading at -4.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.87%, as shares sank -4.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDR fell by -4.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.19. In addition, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. saw 0.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDR starting from Emanuel Ariel, who sale 236,487 shares at the price of $24.09 back on Aug 28. After this action, Emanuel Ariel now owns 279,597 shares of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., valued at $5,696,995 using the latest closing price.

Whitesell Patrick, the Executive Chairman of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., sale 56,797 shares at $24.13 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that Whitesell Patrick is holding 72,797 shares at $1,370,353 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.20 for the present operating margin

+55.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. stands at +2.45. The total capital return value is set at 7.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.78. Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR), the company’s capital structure generated 295.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.73. Total debt to assets is 44.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 287.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In summary, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.