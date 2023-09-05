Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.88. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) by analysts is $15.50, which is $7.17 above the current market price. The public float for EBS is 50.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.28% of that float. On September 05, 2023, the average trading volume of EBS was 2.05M shares.

EBS) stock’s latest price update

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS)’s stock price has plunge by 8.32relation to previous closing price of 4.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 11.89% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-08-30 that Emergent Biosolutions Inc. EBS, -7.92% said Wednesday its Narcan nasal spray that’s an antidote for an opioid overdose will be available without a prescription starting in September. The Gaithersburg, Md.

EBS’s Market Performance

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) has seen a 11.89% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -29.44% decline in the past month and a -38.35% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.25% for EBS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.69% for EBS’s stock, with a -48.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EBS Trading at -23.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.51%, as shares sank -30.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBS rose by +11.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.16. In addition, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. saw -56.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EBS starting from Zoon Kathryn C, who sale 1,830 shares at the price of $8.35 back on Jun 02. After this action, Zoon Kathryn C now owns 49,971 shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc., valued at $15,280 using the latest closing price.

Zoon Kathryn C, the Director of Emergent BioSolutions Inc., sale 1,700 shares at $8.38 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Zoon Kathryn C is holding 51,801 shares at $14,246 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.42 for the present operating margin

+33.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. stands at -19.97. The total capital return value is set at -6.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.41. Equity return is now at value -48.70, with -21.70 for asset returns.

Based on Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS), the company’s capital structure generated 103.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.77. Total debt to assets is 45.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

To sum up, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.