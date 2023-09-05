Elastic N.V. (ESTC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 20.02 in relation to its previous close of 61.88. However, the company has experienced a 23.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-01 that Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) shares surged 22% to $75.22 in afternoon trading on Friday after the Netherlands-based data analytics company saw its first quarter fiscal 2024 revenue rise 17% year over year to $293.75 million, surpassing the analyst consensus forecast of $284.44 million. Its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for period, meanwhile, came in at $0.25, more than doubling expectations of $0.11.

Is It Worth Investing in Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ESTC is 1.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for ESTC is $80.80, which is $4.57 above the current price. The public float for ESTC is 79.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ESTC on September 05, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

ESTC’s Market Performance

The stock of Elastic N.V. (ESTC) has seen a 23.72% increase in the past week, with a 18.91% rise in the past month, and a 2.74% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.67% for ESTC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 22.75% for ESTC stock, with a simple moving average of 23.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESTC stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for ESTC by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ESTC in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $65 based on the research report published on August 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ESTC Trading at 17.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.66%, as shares surge +16.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESTC rose by +23.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.04. In addition, Elastic N.V. saw 44.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESTC starting from Chadwick Jonathan, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $66.31 back on Aug 01. After this action, Chadwick Jonathan now owns 7,729 shares of Elastic N.V., valued at $1,657,688 using the latest closing price.

Chadwick Jonathan, the Director of Elastic N.V., sale 25,000 shares at $64.57 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Chadwick Jonathan is holding 7,729 shares at $1,614,210 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.02 for the present operating margin

+71.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Elastic N.V. stands at -22.09. The total capital return value is set at -18.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.87. Equity return is now at value -65.00, with -15.60 for asset returns.

Based on Elastic N.V. (ESTC), the company’s capital structure generated 148.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.83. Total debt to assets is 34.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 145.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Elastic N.V. (ESTC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.