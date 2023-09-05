Dollar General Corporation’s (DG) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Dollar General Corporation (DG) has seen a -15.94% decrease in the past week, with a -22.84% drop in the past month, and a -21.58% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.31% for DG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.80% for DG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -37.15% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) is 13.34x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DG is 0.30. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 19 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Dollar General Corporation (DG) is $151.63, which is $28.65 above the current market price. The public float for DG is 218.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.90% of that float. On September 05, 2023, DG’s average trading volume was 3.41M shares.

DG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) has decreased by -5.94 when compared to last closing price of 138.50.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -15.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-04 that The summer stock market rally ended in August, with the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF posting a loss of 1.63%. The top 15 dividend growth stocks for September offer an average dividend yield of 1.86% and appear about 36% undervalued based on dividend yield theory. Since inception, September 2020, the watchlist is beating VIG by 3.91% and SPY by 3.12%.

Analysts’ Opinion of DG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DG stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for DG by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for DG in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $145 based on the research report published on September 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DG Trading at -21.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.96%, as shares sank -22.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DG fell by -15.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $158.55. In addition, Dollar General Corporation saw -47.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DG starting from CALBERT MICHAEL M, who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $155.44 back on Jun 08. After this action, CALBERT MICHAEL M now owns 6,000 shares of Dollar General Corporation, valued at $932,638 using the latest closing price.

CALBERT MICHAEL M, the Director of Dollar General Corporation, purchase 2,500 shares at $155.25 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that CALBERT MICHAEL M is holding 116,682 shares at $388,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.80 for the present operating margin

+31.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dollar General Corporation stands at +6.38. The total capital return value is set at 15.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.72. Equity return is now at value 36.30, with 7.30 for asset returns.

Based on Dollar General Corporation (DG), the company’s capital structure generated 318.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.12. Total debt to assets is 55.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 295.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 324.61 and the total asset turnover is 1.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Dollar General Corporation (DG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.