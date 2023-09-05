DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.15. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) is $12.93, which is $3.77 above the current market price. The public float for DHT is 135.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DHT on September 05, 2023 was 2.32M shares.

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT)’s stock price has plunge by -4.20relation to previous closing price of 9.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.14% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-28 that “Value ranking looks at the price of a stock relative to intrinsic firm value. Graham Value Stocks match the criteria Benjamin Graham followed.” —YCharts Value Screener. 69 August Value large caps and Graham formula-derived results reflect established value stock detection criteria. Of those, 55 met the dogcatcher ridiculous ideal of dividends from $1K invested exceeding single share stock prices. Representing nine of eleven Morningstar Sectors, all 55 ideal value picks pay regular dividends. Broker target top ten net gains ranged 31.64%-73.39%, topped by PDM & PANL, as of 8/24/23.

DHT’s Market Performance

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) has experienced a -7.14% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.91% drop in the past month, and a 14.26% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.43% for DHT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.15% for DHT stock, with a simple moving average of -6.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DHT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for DHT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DHT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $10 based on the research report published on May 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DHT Trading at -4.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares sank -10.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHT fell by -7.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.60. In addition, DHT Holdings Inc. saw -1.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.31 for the present operating margin

+15.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for DHT Holdings Inc. stands at +13.66. The total capital return value is set at 3.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.10.

Based on DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT), the company’s capital structure generated 37.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.27. Total debt to assets is 26.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

To put it simply, DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.