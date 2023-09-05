Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) has jumped by 3.58 compared to previous close of 51.09. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-03 that Oil prices have rallied and could keep rising. Higher oil prices will enable Pioneer Natural Resources to produce a massive amount of cash in the coming years.

Is It Worth Investing in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) Right Now?

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.23x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.36. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) by analysts is $60.35, which is $7.21 above the current market price. The public float for DVN is 636.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.18% of that float. On September 05, 2023, the average trading volume of DVN was 8.03M shares.

DVN’s Market Performance

DVN stock saw an increase of 4.94% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.11% and a quarterly increase of 10.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.23% for Devon Energy Corporation (DVN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.49% for DVN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DVN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for DVN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DVN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $58 based on the research report published on June 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DVN Trading at 5.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares surge +4.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DVN rose by +4.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.27. In addition, Devon Energy Corporation saw -11.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DVN starting from CAMERON DENNIS C, who sale 7,870 shares at the price of $51.13 back on Aug 04. After this action, CAMERON DENNIS C now owns 210,548 shares of Devon Energy Corporation, valued at $402,393 using the latest closing price.

CAMERON DENNIS C, the EVP and General Counsel of Devon Energy Corporation, sale 8,292 shares at $49.97 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that CAMERON DENNIS C is holding 218,418 shares at $414,351 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DVN

Equity return is now at value 43.10, with 20.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.