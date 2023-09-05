Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 0.00x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) by analysts is $90.00, The public float for CRKN is 2.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.08% of that float. On September 05, 2023, the average trading volume of CRKN was 1.30M shares.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN)’s stock price has plunge by 3.55relation to previous closing price of 1.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.83% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Accesswire reported 2023-09-01 that LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2023 / Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) (“Crown” or the “Company”), a leading smart glass technology company and an expert in both designing and installing distributed antenna systems (DAS) and constructing fiber optic networks, today announced that it will hold an investor update conference call on September 18, 2023. The Company will host a business update conference call and audio webcast at 4:30 p.m.

CRKN’s Market Performance

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) has seen a 1.83% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -63.00% decline in the past month and a -86.24% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.09% for CRKN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -38.44% for CRKN’s stock, with a -87.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CRKN Trading at -71.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRKN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.59%, as shares sank -59.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -85.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRKN rose by +4.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9086. In addition, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. saw -89.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CRKN

Equity return is now at value -572.60, with -208.10 for asset returns.

Based on Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN), the company’s capital structure generated 679.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.17. Total debt to assets is 54.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 257.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 108.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.