Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) has gone up by 2.60% for the week, with a 2.74% rise in the past month and a 19.08% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.80% for CTRA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.09% for CTRA’s stock, with a 12.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) Right Now?

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.29.

The public float for CTRA is 740.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CTRA on September 05, 2023 was 6.38M shares.

CTRA) stock’s latest price update

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA)’s stock price has soared by 0.96 in relation to previous closing price of 28.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-08-30 that HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) (“Coterra” or the “Company”) today announced that Thomas E. Jorden, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference. The fireside chat will begin at 12:40 PM ET on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page under the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.coterra.c.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTRA stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CTRA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CTRA in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $35 based on the research report published on August 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CTRA Trading at 6.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares surge +3.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTRA rose by +2.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.92. In addition, Coterra Energy Inc. saw 17.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTRA starting from DeShazer Michael D., who sale 20,824 shares at the price of $24.10 back on Mar 21. After this action, DeShazer Michael D. now owns 77,406 shares of Coterra Energy Inc., valued at $501,858 using the latest closing price.

HELMERICH HANS, the Director of Coterra Energy Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $27.64 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that HELMERICH HANS is holding 225,755 shares at $138,218 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTRA

Equity return is now at value 24.60, with 15.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.