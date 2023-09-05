Comcast Corporation’s (CMCSA) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) has gone up by 0.57% for the week, with a 1.24% rise in the past month and a 16.69% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.52% for CMCSA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.49% for CMCSA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 16.15% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Right Now?

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.99. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is $49.43, which is $3.36 above the current market price. The public float for CMCSA is 4.08B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CMCSA on September 05, 2023 was 17.08M shares.

CMCSA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) has dropped by -2.20 compared to previous close of 46.76. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-04 that Pursuing stable income streams is a quest that never loses its allure. As markets evolve, investors seek more than just financial security from stocks.

CMCSA Trading at 4.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMCSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares surge +1.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMCSA rose by +0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.00. In addition, Comcast Corporation saw 30.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMCSA starting from COMCAST CORP, who sale 37,176 shares at the price of $2.03 back on Feb 21. After this action, COMCAST CORP now owns 19,507,693 shares of Comcast Corporation, valued at $75,419 using the latest closing price.

COMCAST CORP, the 10% Owner of Comcast Corporation, sale 487,146 shares at $2.05 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that COMCAST CORP is holding 19,544,869 shares at $999,331 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMCSA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.63 for the present operating margin

+57.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Comcast Corporation stands at +4.42. The total capital return value is set at 11.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.78. Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Comcast Corporation (CMCSA), the company’s capital structure generated 131.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.88. Total debt to assets is 41.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 128.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.