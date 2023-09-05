Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for COIN is 2.76. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) is $89.73, which is $13.58 above the current market price. The public float for COIN is 182.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.68% of that float. On September 05, 2023, COIN’s average trading volume was 14.98M shares.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.02 in relation to its previous close of 79.60. However, the company has experienced a 5.02% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. WSJ reported 2023-09-01 that Here are some of the major companies whose stocks moved on the week’s news.

COIN’s Market Performance

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) has experienced a 5.02% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -14.06% drop in the past month, and a 20.82% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.92% for COIN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.24% for COIN’s stock, with a 24.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COIN stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for COIN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COIN in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $140 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COIN Trading at -7.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.25%, as shares sank -10.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COIN rose by +5.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.31. In addition, Coinbase Global Inc. saw 120.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COIN starting from Grewal Paul, who sale 2,402 shares at the price of $77.03 back on Aug 29. After this action, Grewal Paul now owns 61,665 shares of Coinbase Global Inc., valued at $185,035 using the latest closing price.

Grewal Paul, the Chief Legal Officer of Coinbase Global Inc., sale 2,402 shares at $74.07 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Grewal Paul is holding 64,067 shares at $177,923 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.02 for the present operating margin

+80.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coinbase Global Inc. stands at -82.18. The total capital return value is set at -20.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.03. Equity return is now at value -22.70, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN), the company’s capital structure generated 64.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.20. Total debt to assets is 3.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.