Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s (CLF) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, CLF stock has gone up by 5.80%, with a monthly decline of -6.90% and a quarterly surge of 3.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.66% for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.85% for CLF’s stock, with a -9.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) Right Now?

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for CLF is at 2.22. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CLF is $18.25, which is $3.67 above the current market price. The public float for CLF is 500.49M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.67% of that float. The average trading volume for CLF on September 05, 2023 was 9.36M shares.

CLF) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) has surged by 1.44 when compared to previous closing price of 15.29, but the company has seen a 5.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-30 that The new labor agreement for Northshore further boosts Cleveland-Cliffs’ (CLF) collaborative partnership with the USW.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLF stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CLF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CLF in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $18 based on the research report published on May 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CLF Trading at -3.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares sank -3.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLF rose by +5.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.20. In addition, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. saw -3.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLF starting from MICHAEL RALPH S III, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $14.96 back on May 02. After this action, MICHAEL RALPH S III now owns 171,840 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., valued at $149,592 using the latest closing price.

Goncalves Celso L Jr, the EVP, CFO of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., purchase 6,500 shares at $15.18 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that Goncalves Celso L Jr is holding 237,727 shares at $98,697 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.46 for the present operating margin

+9.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stands at +5.79. The total capital return value is set at 14.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.34. Equity return is now at value 3.00, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF), the company’s capital structure generated 60.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.64. Total debt to assets is 25.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.18 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.