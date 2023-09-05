ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.61. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

CHPT) stock’s latest price update

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT)’s stock price has plunge by 3.91relation to previous closing price of 7.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 8.93% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-02 that The recent choppiness in the electric vehicle (EV) sector may give a fleeting sense of pause, but weakness often paves the path to opportunity. As global leaders push for a greener future, the vision of millions of EVs plying our streets isn’t a distant dream anymore.

CHPT’s Market Performance

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) has experienced a 8.93% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.26% drop in the past month, and a -17.97% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.09% for CHPT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.59% for CHPT’s stock, with a -22.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHPT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CHPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CHPT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $14 based on the research report published on May 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CHPT Trading at -6.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.40%, as shares sank -7.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHPT rose by +8.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.37. In addition, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. saw -21.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHPT starting from Romano Pasquale, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $7.15 back on Aug 18. After this action, Romano Pasquale now owns 4,148,054 shares of ChargePoint Holdings Inc., valued at $71,489 using the latest closing price.

Romano Pasquale, the President and CEO of ChargePoint Holdings Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $7.27 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Romano Pasquale is holding 4,148,054 shares at $72,687 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-73.02 for the present operating margin

+15.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stands at -73.73. The total capital return value is set at -54.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.48. Equity return is now at value -94.90, with -32.00 for asset returns.

Based on ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT), the company’s capital structure generated 89.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.16. Total debt to assets is 28.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.48.

Conclusion

To sum up, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.