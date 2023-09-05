Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for CENN is also noteworthy at 1.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CENN is 214.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.87% of that float. The average trading volume of CENN on September 05, 2023 was 2.88M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CENN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) has plunged by -7.31 when compared to previous closing price of 0.29, but the company has seen a -3.42% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-06-22 that One struggling penny stock may be about to get a second chance at market success. Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ: CENN ) stock has been trending downward since early 2023, when threats of being delisted from the Nasdaq first sent the electric vehicle (EV) maker into a tailspin.

CENN’s Market Performance

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) has seen a -3.42% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -30.58% decline in the past month and a -16.16% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.75% for CENN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.89% for CENN’s stock, with a -40.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CENN Trading at -23.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.22%, as shares sank -27.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CENN fell by -3.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3030. In addition, Cenntro Electric Group Limited saw -39.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CENN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-583.90 for the present operating margin

-5.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cenntro Electric Group Limited stands at -1231.16. The total capital return value is set at -20.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.58. Equity return is now at value -62.60, with -47.00 for asset returns.

Based on Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN), the company’s capital structure generated 38.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.72. Total debt to assets is 24.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.89.

Conclusion

In summary, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.