Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, CBIO stock has gone down by -23.11%, with a monthly gain of 26.31% and a quarterly surge of 96.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.95% for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.11% for CBIO stock, with a simple moving average of 51.99% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CBIO is 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CBIO is $3.00, The public float for CBIO is 27.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CBIO on September 05, 2023 was 694.34K shares.

CBIO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) has decreased by -18.76 when compared to last closing price of 0.56. Despite this, the company has experienced a -23.11% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-02-28 that Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ: CBIO ) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday after the company announced an asset purchase agreement with GC Biopharma. That agreement has Catalyst Biosciences selling three of its programs related to orphan hematology disorders to the company.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBIO stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for CBIO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CBIO in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $19 based on the research report published on April 29, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

CBIO Trading at 12.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.29%, as shares surge +37.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBIO fell by -23.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4754. In addition, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. saw 39.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CBIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3702.27 for the present operating margin

-29.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. stands at -1038.04. The total capital return value is set at -106.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.03. Equity return is now at value 408.30, with -209.90 for asset returns.

Based on Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.33.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.