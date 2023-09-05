Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.98. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) by analysts is $8.50, which is $0.04 above the current market price. The public float for BHC is 330.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.82% of that float. On September 05, 2023, the average trading volume of BHC was 2.68M shares.

BHC) stock’s latest price update

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC)’s stock price has soared by 1.44 in relation to previous closing price of 8.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-18 that APP, MELI, MBWM, SHG and BHC have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on August 18, 2023.

BHC’s Market Performance

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) has seen a 2.67% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -10.10% decline in the past month and a 2.79% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.71% for BHC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.33% for BHC’s stock, with a 8.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BHC Trading at -1.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares sank -6.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHC rose by +2.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.40. In addition, Bausch Health Companies Inc. saw 34.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BHC starting from Carson Seana, who sale 292 shares at the price of $9.32 back on Feb 28. After this action, Carson Seana now owns 359,185 shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc., valued at $2,721 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.12 for the present operating margin

+55.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bausch Health Companies Inc. stands at -2.77. The total capital return value is set at 6.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.06. Equity return is now at value 27.80, with -0.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.