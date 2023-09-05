Baker Hughes Company (BKR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ: BKR) is above average at 32.43x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.51.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Baker Hughes Company (BKR) is $39.88, which is $3.36 above the current market price. The public float for BKR is 1.01B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.48% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BKR on September 05, 2023 was 6.85M shares.

BKR) stock’s latest price update

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ: BKR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.71 compared to its previous closing price of 36.19. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-21 that In its weekly release, Baker Hughes (BKR) reports that its count of oil and gas rigs is down for the sixth straight week.

BKR’s Market Performance

BKR’s stock has risen by 4.01% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.25% and a quarterly rise of 24.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.86% for Baker Hughes Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.71% for BKR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 19.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BKR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BKR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $38 based on the research report published on July 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BKR Trading at 7.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.90% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares surge +3.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKR rose by +4.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.56. In addition, Baker Hughes Company saw 24.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKR starting from Jones Regina, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $35.19 back on Aug 24. After this action, Jones Regina now owns 62,873 shares of Baker Hughes Company, valued at $351,900 using the latest closing price.

Simonelli Lorenzo, the Chairman, President and CEO of Baker Hughes Company, sale 122,500 shares at $34.80 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that Simonelli Lorenzo is holding 467,438 shares at $4,263,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKR

Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Baker Hughes Company (BKR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.