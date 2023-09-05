B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) has surged by 0.32 when compared to previous closing price of 3.09, but the company has seen a 1.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-29 that B2Gold (BTG) benefits from improved mine performance despite inflationary costs.

Is It Worth Investing in B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) is above average at 11.48x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.98.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for B2Gold Corp. (BTG) is $5.51, which is $1.74 above the current market price. The public float for BTG is 1.28B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BTG on September 05, 2023 was 7.14M shares.

BTG’s Market Performance

BTG’s stock has seen a 1.97% increase for the week, with a -3.73% drop in the past month and a -17.99% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.00% for B2Gold Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.54% for BTG stock, with a simple moving average of -15.26% for the last 200 days.

BTG Trading at -7.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares sank -2.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTG rose by +1.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.08. In addition, B2Gold Corp. saw -13.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.14 for the present operating margin

+34.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for B2Gold Corp. stands at +14.60. The total capital return value is set at 16.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.43.

Based on B2Gold Corp. (BTG), the company’s capital structure generated 1.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.87. Total debt to assets is 1.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.43.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, B2Gold Corp. (BTG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.