Avantor Inc. (AVTR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Avantor Inc. (NYSE: AVTR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 34.78x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.29. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Avantor Inc. (AVTR) by analysts is $24.32, which is $2.3 above the current market price. The public float for AVTR is 658.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.66% of that float. On September 05, 2023, the average trading volume of AVTR was 5.71M shares.

AVTR) stock’s latest price update

Avantor Inc. (NYSE: AVTR)’s stock price has increased by 0.23 compared to its previous closing price of 21.65. However, the company has seen a -0.32% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-29 that RADNOR, Pa. , Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences, education and government, advanced technologies and applied materials industries, announced that Michael Stubblefield, President and CEO, will be participating in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Tuesday, September 12, at approximately 8:10 a.m.

AVTR’s Market Performance

Avantor Inc. (AVTR) has seen a -0.32% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 5.34% gain in the past month and a 8.39% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.12% for AVTR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.69% for AVTR stock, with a simple moving average of 1.33% for the last 200 days.

AVTR Trading at 2.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares surge +4.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVTR fell by -0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.39. In addition, Avantor Inc. saw 2.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVTR starting from Vanderhaegen Frederic, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $21.47 back on Aug 25. After this action, Vanderhaegen Frederic now owns 160,735 shares of Avantor Inc., valued at $536,750 using the latest closing price.

Couturier Christophe, the EVP, AMEA of Avantor Inc., sale 1,498 shares at $21.18 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that Couturier Christophe is holding 98,650 shares at $31,728 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.35 for the present operating margin

+30.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avantor Inc. stands at +9.14. The total capital return value is set at 10.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.21. Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Avantor Inc. (AVTR), the company’s capital structure generated 132.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.90. Total debt to assets is 47.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 123.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

To sum up, Avantor Inc. (AVTR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.