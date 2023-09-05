AT&T Inc. (T) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.61. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for AT&T Inc. (T) by analysts is $18.57, which is $3.84 above the current market price. The public float for T is 7.14B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.66% of that float. On September 05, 2023, the average trading volume of T was 45.48M shares.

T) stock’s latest price update

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.95 compared to its previous closing price of 14.79. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-04 that Q2 earnings were in line with our expectations: after the release, we have only slightly adjusted mobility subscribers numbers estimates. Free cash flow turned out to be better than expected: AT&T will likely to get to their guidance of $16 BN. The recent news sentiment was terrible, although nothing critical has happened in our view.

T’s Market Performance

AT&T Inc. (T) has experienced a 3.83% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.97% rise in the past month, and a -3.68% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.47% for T. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.86% for T’s stock, with a simple moving average of -15.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of T

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for T stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for T by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for T in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $17 based on the research report published on August 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

T Trading at -0.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought T to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares surge +4.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, T rose by +3.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.27. In addition, AT&T Inc. saw -20.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for T

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.34 for the present operating margin

+42.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for AT&T Inc. stands at -6.91. The total capital return value is set at 7.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.85. Equity return is now at value -8.50, with -2.20 for asset returns.

Based on AT&T Inc. (T), the company’s capital structure generated 162.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.87. Total debt to assets is 39.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 150.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.

Conclusion

To sum up, AT&T Inc. (T) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.