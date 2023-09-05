ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) is above average at 12.07x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.23.

The public float for ASX is 1.48B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.44% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ASX on September 05, 2023 was 5.41M shares.

ASX stock's latest price update

The stock price of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) has dropped by -0.30 compared to previous close of 8.27. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-02 that While passive income offers an essential backstop for your portfolio, you shouldn’t overpay for the privilege, which brings us to cheap dividend stocks for smart investors. Perhaps due to the unusual circumstances of the post-pandemic environment, you’ll be surprised at the deals you can grab.

ASX’s Market Performance

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) has experienced a -0.06% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.50% rise in the past month, and a 3.84% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.04% for ASX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.48% for ASX’s stock, with a 11.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ASX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $9.20 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ASX Trading at 4.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares surge +4.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASX fell by -0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.76. In addition, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. saw 31.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.12 for the present operating margin

+19.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. stands at +9.26. The total capital return value is set at 16.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.24. Equity return is now at value 16.40, with 6.70 for asset returns.

Based on ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX), the company’s capital structure generated 63.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.68. Total debt to assets is 26.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.