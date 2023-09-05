Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Roblox Corporation (RBLX)

The 36-month beta value for RBLX is also noteworthy at 1.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 6 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RBLX is $37.05, which is $9.21 above than the current price. The public float for RBLX is 542.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.90% of that float. The average trading volume of RBLX on September 05, 2023 was 10.07M shares.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.53 compared to its previous closing price of 28.29. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-04 that Roblox is harnessing the power of artificial intelligence in several aspects of its business.

RBLX’s Market Performance

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) has seen a 6.08% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -22.46% decline in the past month and a -29.50% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.45% for RBLX.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.97% for RBLX’s stock, with a -23.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBLX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for RBLX by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for RBLX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $30 based on the research report published on August 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RBLX Trading at -21.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares sank -24.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBLX rose by +6.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.16. In addition, Roblox Corporation saw -0.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBLX starting from Baszucki Gregory, who sale 8,333 shares at the price of $27.03 back on Aug 28. After this action, Baszucki Gregory now owns 9,855,268 shares of Roblox Corporation, valued at $225,238 using the latest closing price.

Bronstein Manuel, the Chief Product Officer of Roblox Corporation, sale 37,961 shares at $27.14 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Bronstein Manuel is holding 777,284 shares at $1,030,110 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.52 for the present operating margin

+16.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Roblox Corporation stands at -41.54. The total capital return value is set at -50.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.98. Equity return is now at value -397.50, with -21.20 for asset returns.

Based on Roblox Corporation (RBLX), the company’s capital structure generated 508.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.57. Total debt to assets is 28.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 484.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In summary, Roblox Corporation (RBLX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.