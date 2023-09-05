Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC)

The 36-month beta value for DWAC is also noteworthy at 7.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for DWAC is 28.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.42% of that float. The average trading volume of DWAC on September 05, 2023 was 968.85K shares.

The stock of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) has increased by 2.06 when compared to last closing price of 16.51.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. NYTimes reported 2023-09-05 that Shareholders in a shell company that has been trying for nearly two years to merge with former President Donald Trump’s media company approved a 12-month extension to complete the deal.

DWAC’s Market Performance

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) has experienced a 12.11% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.06% rise in the past month, and a 30.02% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.85% for DWAC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.16% for DWAC’s stock, with a 10.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DWAC Trading at 13.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DWAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.20%, as shares surge +14.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DWAC rose by +17.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.69. In addition, Digital World Acquisition Corp. saw 12.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DWAC

The total capital return value is set at -6.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.52. Equity return is now at value -5.50, with -5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC), the company’s capital structure generated 1.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.44.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.01.

Conclusion

In summary, Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.