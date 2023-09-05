Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Canoo Inc. (GOEV)

The 36-month beta value for GOEV is also noteworthy at 1.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GOEV is $3.11, which is $2.52 above than the current price. The public float for GOEV is 562.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.17% of that float. The average trading volume of GOEV on September 05, 2023 was 38.45M shares.

The stock price of Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) has dropped by -0.34 compared to previous close of 0.59. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Invezz reported 2023-09-01 that The electric vehicle (EV) industry is going through major headwinds as demand slows and interest rates rise. Companies, including mainstream brands like Tesla and Ford have been forced to slash prices in a bid to boost demand.

GOEV’s Market Performance

GOEV’s stock has risen by 11.75% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.82% and a quarterly rise of 7.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.31% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.54% for Canoo Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.11% for GOEV’s stock, with a simple moving average of -26.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOEV stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for GOEV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GOEV in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $4 based on the research report published on September 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GOEV Trading at 6.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.31%, as shares sank -2.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOEV rose by +11.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5357. In addition, Canoo Inc. saw -51.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOEV starting from Sheeran Josette, who sale 25,052 shares at the price of $0.43 back on Aug 21. After this action, Sheeran Josette now owns 1,336,459 shares of Canoo Inc., valued at $10,772 using the latest closing price.

MURTHY RAMESH, the SVP and CAO of Canoo Inc., sale 577 shares at $0.43 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that MURTHY RAMESH is holding 283,326 shares at $248 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOEV

The total capital return value is set at -151.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -154.09. Equity return is now at value -151.60, with -73.70 for asset returns.

Based on Canoo Inc. (GOEV), the company’s capital structure generated 31.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.69. Total debt to assets is 14.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.45.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.24.

Conclusion

In summary, Canoo Inc. (GOEV) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.