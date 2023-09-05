An In-Depth Look at Nu Holdings Ltd.’s (NU) Stock Performance

The stock of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) has seen a 0.00% decrease in the past week, with a -8.49% drop in the past month, and a 2.01% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.32% for NU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.42% for NU’s stock, with a 26.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) is 507.86x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NU is 1.21. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is $8.42, which is $1.57 above the current market price. The public float for NU is 3.32B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.46% of that float. On September 05, 2023, NU’s average trading volume was 25.60M shares.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU)’s stock price has plunge by 3.80relation to previous closing price of 6.85. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-01 that The heavy selling pressure might have exhausted for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) as it is technically in oversold territory now.

Analysts’ Opinion of NU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NU stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NU in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $6.10 based on the research report published on May 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NU Trading at -7.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.63%, as shares sank -9.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NU remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.40. In addition, Nu Holdings Ltd. saw 74.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.27 for the present operating margin

+52.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nu Holdings Ltd. stands at -9.76. The total capital return value is set at -6.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.26. Equity return is now at value 1.50, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU), the company’s capital structure generated 12.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.02. Total debt to assets is 2.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.15.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.