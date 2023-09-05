American Express Company (AXP): A Technical Analysis

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.19. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for American Express Company (AXP) is $183.24, which is $21.21 above the current market price. The public float for AXP is 735.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AXP on September 05, 2023 was 2.77M shares.

AXP) stock’s latest price update

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.30 compared to its previous closing price of 159.62. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC reported 2023-09-05 that Here are some of the tickers on my radar for Tuesday, Sept. 5, taken directly from my reporter’s notebook.

AXP’s Market Performance

AXP’s stock has risen by 0.57% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.21% and a quarterly drop of -4.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.52% for American Express Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.80% for AXP’s stock, with a -1.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AXP Trading at -4.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares sank -4.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXP rose by +0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $161.04. In addition, American Express Company saw 8.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXP starting from Herena Monique, who sale 22,841 shares at the price of $152.84 back on May 19. After this action, Herena Monique now owns 13,770 shares of American Express Company, valued at $3,491,018 using the latest closing price.

Grosfield Howard, the President, U.S. Consumer Serv of American Express Company, sale 5,456 shares at $174.52 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Grosfield Howard is holding 7,045 shares at $952,187 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.70 for the present operating margin

+63.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Express Company stands at +13.41. The total capital return value is set at 16.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.14. Equity return is now at value 29.00, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on American Express Company (AXP), the company’s capital structure generated 177.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.99. Total debt to assets is 19.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 137.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.27.

Conclusion

To put it simply, American Express Company (AXP) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.