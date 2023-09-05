American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) is 3.88x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AAL is 1.57.

The public float for AAL is 644.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.22% of that float. On September 05, 2023, AAL’s average trading volume was 22.93M shares.

The stock price of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) has dropped by -0.34 compared to previous close of 14.73. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-01 that American reached a deal with its pilots to avoid a potentially costly strike, but paid up to secure it. The airline has other potential headwinds on the horizon.

AAL’s Market Performance

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) has seen a 0.69% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -8.14% decline in the past month and a -1.28% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.24% for AAL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.80% for AAL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.19% for the last 200 days.

AAL Trading at -11.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares sank -7.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAL rose by +0.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by unch in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.20. In addition, American Airlines Group Inc. saw 15.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAL starting from STEENLAND DOUGLAS M, who sale 1,950 shares at the price of $14.10 back on May 15. After this action, STEENLAND DOUGLAS M now owns 29,736 shares of American Airlines Group Inc., valued at $27,495 using the latest closing price.

STEENLAND DOUGLAS M, the Director of American Airlines Group Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $13.88 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that STEENLAND DOUGLAS M is holding 31,686 shares at $27,768 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.68 for the present operating margin

+18.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Airlines Group Inc. stands at +0.26. The total capital return value is set at 4.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.37. Equity return is now at value -44.20, with 4.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.