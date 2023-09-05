Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, ALLR stock has gone down by 0.00%, with a monthly decline of -30.93% and a quarterly plunge of -84.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.89% for Allarity Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.74% for ALLR’s stock, with a -99.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ALLR is also noteworthy at -0.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ALLR is $8.00, The public float for ALLR is 2.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.08% of that float. The average trading volume of ALLR on September 05, 2023 was 751.57K shares.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -11.89 in relation to its previous close of 1.85. Benzinga reported 2023-08-04 that The most oversold stocks in the health care sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

ALLR Trading at -50.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.56%, as shares sank -27.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -77.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLR remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8375. In addition, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. saw -99.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLR

The total capital return value is set at -132.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -141.20.

Based on Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR), the company’s capital structure generated 197.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.40.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

In summary, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.