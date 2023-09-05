AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) has surged by 0.50 when compared to previous closing price of 9.91, but the company has seen a 2.05% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-04 that Agency MBS is an attractive asset class for income investors due to its cheap valuation, high quality, and diversification benefits. The option-adjusted spread for Agency MBS is elevated compared to corporate credit spreads, making it an appealing investment. There are various ways to invest in Agency MBS, including through mortgage REITs, leveraged CEFs, unleveraged ETFs, and mREIT preferreds.

Is It Worth Investing in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.23. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) by analysts is $10.53, which is $0.57 above the current market price. The public float for AGNC is 602.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.52% of that float. On September 05, 2023, the average trading volume of AGNC was 10.56M shares.

AGNC’s Market Performance

AGNC stock saw an increase of 2.05% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.57% and a quarterly increase of 5.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.70% for AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.90% for AGNC stock, with a simple moving average of -2.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGNC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AGNC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AGNC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $12.50 based on the research report published on March 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AGNC Trading at -0.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +0.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGNC rose by +2.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.78. In addition, AGNC Investment Corp. saw -3.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGNC starting from Bell Bernice, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $9.93 back on Aug 31. After this action, Bell Bernice now owns 258,947 shares of AGNC Investment Corp., valued at $49,650 using the latest closing price.

Davis Morris A., the Director of AGNC Investment Corp., purchase 4,772 shares at $10.48 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that Davis Morris A. is holding 55,060 shares at $49,991 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.10 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for AGNC Investment Corp. stands at -36.02. The total capital return value is set at -0.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.95. Equity return is now at value -1.40, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), the company’s capital structure generated 544.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.50. Total debt to assets is 82.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 27.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

To sum up, AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.