A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AMRK is 0.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AMRK is $55.25, which is $17.4 above the current price. The public float for AMRK is 17.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMRK on September 05, 2023 was 165.35K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AMRK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK) has jumped by 10.93 compared to previous close of 34.12. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-31 that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK ) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call August 31, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Greg Roberts – Chief Executive Officer & Director Thor Gjerdrum – President Kathleen Simpson – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Thomas Forte – D.A. Davidson Lucas Pipes – B.

AMRK’s Market Performance

AMRK’s stock has risen by 12.35% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.60% and a quarterly rise of 7.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.12% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.78% for A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.56% for AMRK’s stock, with a 7.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMRK stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for AMRK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMRK in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $50 based on the research report published on December 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AMRK Trading at 0.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares sank -2.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMRK rose by +12.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.47. In addition, A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. saw 8.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMRK starting from MELTZER CAROL, who sale 500 shares at the price of $38.00 back on Jun 07. After this action, MELTZER CAROL now owns 22,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals Inc., valued at $19,002 using the latest closing price.

MELTZER CAROL, the EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of A-Mark Precious Metals Inc., sale 500 shares at $37.48 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that MELTZER CAROL is holding 22,000 shares at $18,738 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.11 for the present operating margin

+3.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. stands at +1.68. Equity return is now at value 29.30, with 10.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.