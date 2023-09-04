Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.78.

The public float for ZNTL is 68.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 18.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZNTL on September 04, 2023 was 659.97K shares.

ZNTL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) has increased by 2.18 when compared to last closing price of 26.56. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.06% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-24 that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing targeted cancer therapies. The company’s financials show a solid cash position and efficient allocation of resources. Zentalis has a diverse pipeline of oncological therapies in various stages of clinical trials, targeting different types of cancer.

ZNTL’s Market Performance

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) has seen a 6.06% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.87% gain in the past month and a 3.31% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.57% for ZNTL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.12% for ZNTL’s stock, with a 19.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ZNTL Trading at 1.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZNTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares surge +3.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZNTL rose by +6.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.11. In addition, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 34.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZNTL starting from Matrix Capital Management Comp, who purchase 4,760,000 shares at the price of $22.66 back on Jun 20. After this action, Matrix Capital Management Comp now owns 13,959,973 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $107,861,600 using the latest closing price.

Gallagher Cam, the President of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 27,768 shares at $26.27 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Gallagher Cam is holding 463,502 shares at $729,506 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZNTL

Equity return is now at value -64.40, with -52.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.