Yalla Group Limited (YALA) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA) is 10.14x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for YALA is 1.36.

The public float for YALA is 90.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.77% of that float. On September 04, 2023, YALA’s average trading volume was 225.07K shares.

YALA stock's latest price update

The stock price of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA) has jumped by 0.98 compared to previous close of 5.12. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-17 that Finding the best small cap stocks to buy can be tricky. The markets have had a great run since last year, but now there’s showing signs of losing steam.

YALA’s Market Performance

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) has seen a 4.02% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -4.44% decline in the past month and a 20.51% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.50% for YALA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.67% for YALA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 20.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YALA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YALA stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for YALA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for YALA in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $28 based on the research report published on March 12, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

YALA Trading at 4.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YALA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares sank -0.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YALA rose by +4.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.08. In addition, Yalla Group Limited saw 47.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YALA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.92 for the present operating margin

+62.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yalla Group Limited stands at +26.27. The total capital return value is set at 20.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.52. Equity return is now at value 20.00, with 17.50 for asset returns.

Based on Yalla Group Limited (YALA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.36. Total debt to assets is 0.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.41.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Yalla Group Limited (YALA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.