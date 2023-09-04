Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.33 compared to its previous closing price of 1.74. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-09 that Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Kevin Mullins – Chief Executive Officer Chris DeAlmeida – Chief Financial Officer Nima Parikh – Chief Marketing Officer Conference Call Participants Operator Good afternoon and welcome to Wrap Technologies Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Nima Parikh and I’m the Chief Marketing Officer at Wrap.

Is It Worth Investing in Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WRAP is 1.80. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP) is $2.50, The public float for WRAP is 27.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.58% of that float. On September 04, 2023, WRAP’s average trading volume was 143.57K shares.

WRAP’s Market Performance

WRAP stock saw an increase of 8.33% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.01% and a quarterly increase of 87.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.97% for Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.04% for WRAP’s stock, with a 6.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WRAP Trading at 13.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WRAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.10%, as shares sank -3.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WRAP rose by +8.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7098. In addition, Wrap Technologies Inc. saw 11.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WRAP starting from Mullins Kevin W, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.07 back on May 30. After this action, Mullins Kevin W now owns 246,151 shares of Wrap Technologies Inc., valued at $21,438 using the latest closing price.

DeAlmeida Christopher James, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Wrap Technologies Inc., purchase 7,300 shares at $1.03 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that DeAlmeida Christopher James is holding 166,968 shares at $7,526 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WRAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-220.28 for the present operating margin

+46.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wrap Technologies Inc. stands at -218.87. The total capital return value is set at -51.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.43. Equity return is now at value -65.50, with -54.20 for asset returns.

Based on Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP), the company’s capital structure generated 1.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.10. Total debt to assets is 0.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.51.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.