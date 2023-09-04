Workiva Inc. (WK) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.31 in comparison to its previous close of 111.85, however, the company has experienced a 10.31% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-08-24 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), the world’s leading cloud platform for assured integrated reporting, today announced its planned participation at two investor conferences. Workiva’s management team will present at the following events: Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference: CEO Julie Iskow will present on Sept. 7, 2023, at 3:45pm PT. Citi’s 2023 Global Technology and GEMS Conference: CFO Jill Klindt will present on Sept. 8, 2023, at 8:15am ET. The events will.

Is It Worth Investing in Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for WK is at 1.08. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WK is $117.22, which is $6.84 above the current market price. The public float for WK is 48.14M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.76% of that float. The average trading volume for WK on September 04, 2023 was 398.07K shares.

WK’s Market Performance

WK’s stock has seen a 10.31% increase for the week, with a 7.50% rise in the past month and a 12.06% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.58% for Workiva Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.90% for WK’s stock, with a simple moving average of 18.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WK stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for WK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WK in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $120 based on the research report published on August 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WK Trading at 8.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares surge +2.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WK rose by +10.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.45. In addition, Workiva Inc. saw 31.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WK starting from CROW MICHAEL M, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $100.46 back on Jun 12. After this action, CROW MICHAEL M now owns 11,443 shares of Workiva Inc., valued at $351,610 using the latest closing price.

Hawkins Michael D., the EVP, Sales of Workiva Inc., sale 3,511 shares at $94.70 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Hawkins Michael D. is holding 63,061 shares at $332,492 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.39 for the present operating margin

+75.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Workiva Inc. stands at -16.91. The total capital return value is set at -22.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.10.

Based on Workiva Inc. (WK), the company’s capital structure generated 6,237.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.42. Total debt to assets is 45.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6,133.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 96.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Workiva Inc. (WK) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.