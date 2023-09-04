Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) has seen a 0.62% increase in the past week, with a -1.69% drop in the past month, and a 4.85% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.57% for WDS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.18% for WDS stock, with a simple moving average of 2.20% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE: WDS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE: WDS) is above average at 6.54x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.20.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) is $24.00, The public float for WDS is 1.90B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.07% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WDS on September 04, 2023 was 352.02K shares.

WDS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE: WDS) has increased by 2.22 when compared to last closing price of 23.88. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-08-29 that Australia’s Woodside Energy said on Wednesday the development plan for its Trion deepwater oil project in Mexico was approved by the North American country’s oil and gas exploration regulator.

WDS Trading at 0.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares sank -2.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WDS rose by +0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.67. In addition, Woodside Energy Group Ltd saw 0.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+55.52 for the present operating margin

+57.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Woodside Energy Group Ltd stands at +38.70. The total capital return value is set at 28.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.85.

Based on Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS), the company’s capital structure generated 18.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.71. Total debt to assets is 11.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.