WM Technology Inc.’s (MAPS) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) has seen a 30.51% increase in the past week, with a 40.00% gain in the past month, and a 76.65% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.64% for MAPS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 31.15% for MAPS stock, with a simple moving average of 53.55% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.86.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) is $2.10, which is $0.56 above the current market price. The public float for MAPS is 80.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.31% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MAPS on September 04, 2023 was 545.45K shares.

MAPS) stock’s latest price update

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.32 in relation to its previous close of 1.52. However, the company has experienced a 30.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarijuanaStocks reported 2023-08-30 that Marijuana stock investors are consistently on watch for a rise in trading. The cannabis sector is an area of the stock market with more volatile trading than others. What this means is that without warning the way a stock trades can change. Now this can be both positive and negative depending on who you are and how you feel about the legal cannabis market. Like any other stock, you want to find the lowest price point to take up a position.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAPS stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for MAPS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MAPS in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $2 based on the research report published on November 08, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

MAPS Trading at 48.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.97%, as shares surge +33.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +94.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAPS rose by +30.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1938. In addition, WM Technology Inc. saw 52.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAPS starting from McMinn Randa, who sale 53,916 shares at the price of $1.10 back on Aug 16. After this action, McMinn Randa now owns 376,191 shares of WM Technology Inc., valued at $59,405 using the latest closing price.

Camire Brian, the General Counsel of WM Technology Inc., sale 9,807 shares at $1.10 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Camire Brian is holding 143,957 shares at $10,794 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.02 for the present operating margin

+87.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for WM Technology Inc. stands at -53.82. The total capital return value is set at -41.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -155.32. Equity return is now at value -279.50, with -47.30 for asset returns.

Based on WM Technology Inc. (MAPS), the company’s capital structure generated 294.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.64. Total debt to assets is 19.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 246.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.