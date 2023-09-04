What Recent Market Trends Mean for TD SYNNEX Corporation’s (SNX) Stock

In the past week, SNX stock has gone up by 3.47%, with a monthly gain of 4.20% and a quarterly surge of 11.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.47% for TD SYNNEX Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.75% for SNX stock, with a simple moving average of 6.55% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is 14.63x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SNX is 1.61. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) is $109.55, which is $7.09 above the current market price. The public float for SNX is 83.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.54% of that float. On September 04, 2023, SNX’s average trading volume was 401.20K shares.

SNX) stock’s latest price update

TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.14 in relation to its previous close of 101.75. However, the company has experienced a 3.47% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-15 that U.S. stocks have rallied since the start of the year thanks to the significant performance of large tech stocks that dabble in Artificial Intelligence (AI). Big-cap tech companies have pushed the market to bullish territory while their prices reach new heights.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SNX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SNX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $101 based on the research report published on May 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SNX Trading at 5.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares surge +3.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNX rose by +3.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.37. In addition, TD SYNNEX Corporation saw 8.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNX starting from Witt Marshall, who sale 1,082 shares at the price of $98.09 back on Aug 15. After this action, Witt Marshall now owns 50,893 shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation, valued at $106,133 using the latest closing price.

HUME RICHARD T, the Chief Executive Officer of TD SYNNEX Corporation, sale 15,000 shares at $98.91 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that HUME RICHARD T is holding 163,150 shares at $1,483,710 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.98 for the present operating margin

+5.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for TD SYNNEX Corporation stands at +1.04. The total capital return value is set at 9.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.30. Equity return is now at value 8.30, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX), the company’s capital structure generated 56.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.06. Total debt to assets is 15.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.34 and the total asset turnover is 2.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.